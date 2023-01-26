BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Gov. Jim Justice discussed his tax cut proposal for his second town hall event at Tamarack.

The governor’s plan is to cut the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent.

The bill, titled House Bill 2526, will reduce the state’s personal income tax by 30 percent in the first year, and then an additional 10 percent in the second and third year.

Justice said that if the proposal passes, “it will bring growth, it will bring job opportunity, it will bring people to this state like you can’t imagine, and that is what we need to do.”

The bill currently awaits discussion at the Senate Finance Committee.