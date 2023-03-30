FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 3036 into law at the new Wiseman & High Apartments in Fayetteville.

The apartments are the first new construction housing in Fayetteville in nearly 30 years, and is only one example of what the bill is advocating for.

The bill will assist in community growth and attract new housing development across West Virginia. It will also increase the number of districts and cost limits under the BUILD WV Act.

Justice said the bill will help bring significant change to the mountain state for incoming residents.

“We’re cutting taxes, we’re building roads, and we’re doing all kinds of stuff with tourism,” said Justice. “We have to have affordable housing. It’s just that simple.”

James Bailey, Department of Commerce Secretary, will be one of the decision makers for future projects. Bailey said with tax incentives and the new $150 million yearly cap, there will be substantial community growth.

Sharon Cruikshank, Fayetteville’s Service Mayor, says Fayetteville is the first community to take part of the bill with these apartments.

“We’re just so excited to have more housing in Fayetteville and the opportunity to bring more people to live in our hometown,” said Cruikshank.

The new apartments already have tenants applying to move in when construction is complete and are set to officially open in Fall 2023.