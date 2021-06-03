Gov. Jim Justice sues bank in lawsuit filed for his businesses

FILE – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Justice has agreed to live in the seat of state government in Charleston, ending a long-running challenge over his residency. A Kanawha County judge signed an order Monday, March 1, 2021, dismissing a 2018 lawsuit filed by a former state lawmaker. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, file)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his companies are suing another bank lender. The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit on Monday against Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over claims of deception.

It is the latest trouble for Justice’s business empire after he revealed he is personally liable for $700 million in loans to a separate lender. In the latest lawsuit, Justice’s companies seek $421 million in damages from Carter Bank over deceptive practices. Justice says new leadership that took over Carter Bank after the death of its founder in 2017 were hostile and engaged in bad faith.