CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced the much-anticipated fall trout stocking and the return of the Monster Trout Contest begins this week.

From October 16, 2023 through October 23, 2023 a whopping 35,000 pounds of trophy-sized trout will be stocked, along with 6,500 pounds of monster trout.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is distributing the trout at 43 lakes and streams around the state.

For the 2nd Annual Monster Trout Contest, five fish will have a tag that can be redeemed for a grand prize.

Governor Justice said the contest “provides an excellent opportunity for all of our anglers to catch fish and potentially win some great, great prizes.”

Simply submit a photo of the trout with the tag number and become eligible to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park, along with other potential prizes. Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 17, 2023.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

Here is the list of trout stocking locations:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon State Park Lakes

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Man

Glade Creek of New

Jennings Randolph Tailwaters

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service. The remainder of the Upper Shavers Fork stocking locations will receive fish.

For a complete list of waters receiving a fall trout stocking, anglers should check pages 14-15 in the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary. The WVDNR also posts trout stocking updates online.

In November and December, the WVDNR will also stock trout on the Elk River in Webster County as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Stockings, which will occur at the usual stocking locations, will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.

Criteria used to determine what waters receive a fall stocking is based on stream flow and if the water temperature is below 68 degrees. Because of these factors, waters included on the fall stocking list are primarily located at higher elevations and in areas that have a consistent volume of cold water during October.