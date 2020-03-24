Gov. Justice announces WV leading the way on manufacturing drug to treat COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mylan.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Mylan is producing a drug that could treat COVID-19.

Mylan’s West Virginia manufacturing facility is producing hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets. The drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of other conditions, such as malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis; however, the World Health Organization is investigating the drug’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

“They’re the first in the country that’s now manufacturing this product and it’s right here in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Mylan, we’re really proud of what you’re doing, we thank you in every way, and I couldn’t be more proud of the fact you’re from West Virginia.”

The drug will still have to get approval by the FDA to treat COVID-19. If approved, Mylan is prepared to produce enough to treat more than 1.5 million patients by mid-April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News