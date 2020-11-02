Gov. Justice awards $500,000 grant to Town of Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Governor Jim Justice presented a Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant to town leaders in Rainelle.

“The largest of all the grants,” Justice said. “The biggest of them all, we’re bringing to Rainelle. And that’s 500,000 for the Rainelle Main Street Streetscape phase two.”

The grant money will fund sidewalk replacement in downtown Rainelle which is already underway. A completion date has not bee set yet.

“Now, we’re going to repair and fix the sidewalks, and make the town even more beautiful,” Justice said. “It’ll bring people back. It’ll bring people here to visit. It’s good stuff.”

This is just one of the many ways community leaders are trying to beautify the town and bring in tourists. The Governor said under his administration the tourism industry saw a boost. He said $4.6 billion are spent on tourism each year in the Mountain State.

“West Virginia, I think, versus the national growth on tourism is up 58 percent above the national growth,” Justice said. “It is unbelievable. And when you fix our sidewalks and our appearances, and make us look more beautiful. When you do stuff to our trails, it just brings people here. That’s all there is to it. They spend money and the multiplier effect is astronomical.”

Justice said grants like this are being distributed throughout the state and they are designated for revamping sidewalks, lighting, and trails.