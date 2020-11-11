Gov. Justice confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch during his Nov. 11, 2020 press briefing.

In total, 38 inmates, along with 11 staff members, tested positive for the virus.

“The way this normally works, it’s probably going to get a little worse before it gets better,” Gov. Justice said.

McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson informed the governor of the situation. In addition, the National Guard is on standby to deep clean and sanitize the facility once the outbreak is isolated.

Across other West Virginia correctional facilities, there are six positive COVID-19 cases among inmates with 34 confirmed positive staff cases.