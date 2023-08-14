BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice remembered a late hero of the West Virginia Division of Forestry at Beckley’s Region 4 Headquarters in Beckley on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Cody Mullens worked at the Beckley Division, where the governor stopped to sign a bill Monday morning.

Mullens was killed in April, while fighting a wildlands fire in Montgomery.

The new legislation allocates $12 million dollars to the State Division of Forestry to fight wildlands fires.

“We had a tragedy, did we not?” Justice said. “And, absolutely, we lost Cody. And we shouldn’t have. And it was just that simple. It was something that was the first and only time in the history of your department.”

Justice said wild lands are a fabric of the state’s culture and its people. The money will help protect wildlife and the state’s environment from fires.