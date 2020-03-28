Gov. Justice joined governors from PA and OH to discuss COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice joined West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, Governor Tom Wolf from Pennsylvania and Governor Mike DeWine from Ohio on a phone conference to discuss COVID-19 response plans and reinforce line of communication between states. The call happened on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

“We agreed to work together and to share knowledge and resources and I truly appreciate Governor DeWine and Governor Wolf for offering their support back to West Virginia. We are all facing an unprecedented challenge and the only way to win this fight against COVID-19 is to work together as a team, as Americans, to share knowledge freely, and that’s exactly what we did and are going to continue to do.” Governor Jim Justice

Gov. Justice also stated this is another resource of shared knowledge and information in a toolbox, as they continued to work with President Trump and his administration to keep West Virginians safe during the pandemic.

“By leveraging all our in-state resources, Gov. Justice and I believe we can make a significant impact on the response to this disease and be able to share vital research and information with our surrounding states. On the call today, both governors were extremely interested in the proactive steps West Virginia has taken thus far considering we are the highest risk state due to the age of our population. As Gov. Justice has said, we want West Virginia to continue being a leader in responding to this pandemic.” Dr. Clay Marsh

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, you call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit their website.

