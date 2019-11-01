Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Mercer County native

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice ordered all U.S. and West Virginia State Flags to be displayed at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Mercer County on Saturday, November 2. This is in commemoration of former West Virginia Delegate Bob Holroyd.

Holroyd passed away on October 27, 2019. He was from Princeton, WV. He graduated from Princeton High School and attended WVU before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He also dedicated his life to serving the Mercer County community.