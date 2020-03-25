Gov. Justice organizes statewide Day of Prayer

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Gov. Justice has told people for years that they need only look at the lines at Dairy Queen to see how much the state’s economy has improved since he took office. Heading into a 2020 reelection campaign, the billionaire Republican governor has been on a highlight tour where he has repeatedly told the public that the state’s job numbers are the best in a decade.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced on March 25, 2020 at Noon there will be a statewide Day of Prayer Service. Gov. Justice will join religious leaders from across West Virginia to host the service.

According to the release, this will provide West Virginians the opportunity to come together in prayer during the ongoing Stay At Home Order, which went into effect on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Leaders from many different religious backgrounds will help lead the service to allow people to come together no matter what their religion is, for a time of reflection and prayer.

“I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us. God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this,” Gov. Justice stated.

Gov. Justice also issued a proclamation, declaring March 25, 2020 as an official Day of Prayer in WV. For the full proclamation, visit their website.