Gov. Justice reveals West Virginia Vacation Guide

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A magazine aimed at promoting travel and vacations in West Virginia was unveiled at the state capitol on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The 2020 West Virginia Vacation Guide is the first ever state travel guide designed in a flip-book style, according to a release from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

“Nowhere else can you experience the beauty of the four season like you can in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “We absolutely are a destination that everyone, young and old, should come and enjoy. Today, thanks to our Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, her staff, and her Commission, we are taking another huge step in letting the world know about Almost Heaven. It’s a truly exciting time.”

There will a two unique covers for the guide. Spring and summer content will be showcased until August. Starting in September the guide will feature fall and winter events in the Mountain State. The guide includes travel tips, must-see stops and featured destinations.

“This year, more than 150,000 West Virginia travel guides will be polybagged and distributed…in our target markets,” said Commissioner Ruby.

Travelers who request information about West Virginia will receive the new vacation guide and a guide to West Virginia’s state parks and forests. There will also be an updated highway map included. To request a copy of the guide, visit WVTourism.com.