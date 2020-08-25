Gov. Justice, Sen. Manchin welcome soldiers home to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) welcomed more than 140 West Virginia National Guard soldiers home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

In addition to the soldiers, Gov. Justice congratulated hundreds of their family, friends, and loved ones during the welcoming home ceremony at Charleston’s Laidley Field.

“We owe every single thing in our lives to these brave men and women and their families for the sacrifices that they make and everything that they do for each and everyone of us each and every day. I’m could not be more proud.” Governor Jim Justice

The soldiers are among hundreds of West Virginia National Guardsmen who Gov. Justice honored during the 2019 deployment ceremony.

“My wife Cathy and I saw all of these beautiful men and women leave and I said to them, ‘Godspeed’. It may not seem like that long ago for some. But I know that time has not passed quickly for the families of these great young men and women, and we thank them.” Governor Jim Justice



In August 2019, approximately 450 members of the 1-50th Cavalry Regiment and 1-201st Field Artillery joined forces with the additional soldiers from Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. All units traveled to Ft. Bliss, Texas to spend about three months making final preparations for their deployment to the Middle East.

Once troops were in the Middle East, they helped support the Operation Spartan Shield. Their mission at the time was to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer.

“On behalf of my family, and all of our families, God bless you. You are a national treasure. The sacrifices that you all make to let our National Guard soldiers do their jobs is absolutely amazing.” James Hoyer, WV National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gan.

Several rounds of deployed West Virginian soldiers have returned home in recent months. Maj. Gen. Hoyer added that Tuesday’s ceremony marked one of the West Virginia National Guard’s largest such returns.

“It’s so wonderful to have you home in these absolutely wonderful mountains. Absolutely all of us, from the bottom of our hearts, love that you’re back in West Virginia. Thank you for all you’ve done and God bless you in each and every way.” Gov. Jim Justice

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) also released a statement welcoming the soldiers home.

“On behalf of the entire state of West Virginia and as the former Commander in Chief of the best National Guard in the country, I am excited to recognize all the wonderful Soldiers and families who rejoice in the safe return of our National Guardsmen and women today. For generations, the WV Guard has kept Americans safe and free and protected our state during times of crisis. Those who returned home today from yet another deployment add to the proud and historic lineage of our West Virginia Guard. I am so deeply proud of each returning Soldier, and their families, and hope the reunions are sweet and full of love and laughter.” Sen. Joe Manchin

More West Virginia soldiers are expected to return home in the next couple of months.

