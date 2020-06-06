Gov. Justice speaks at peaceful ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Within the past couple of weeks, protests sparked across the nation and around the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Lewisburg, a peaceful protested was formed in Lewisburg on Saturday, June 6, 2020 and Governor Jim Justice made an appearance.

Demonstrators lined up at Hollowell Park across from the School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Governor Justice said a few words and answered questions -addressing his opinion on the death of George Floyd and recent comments he made about President Obama that sparked debate earlier this week.