Gov. Justice unveils new signs for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — Starting Monday, July 26, 2021, people driving the interstate will see new signs pointing to America’s newest National Park. One of those signs was unveiled at the Sandstone Visitor Center in Summers County on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Governor Jim Justice, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and other state leaders were there. Senator Capito said the new signs will hopefully encourage people to stop and check out the New River Gorge.

“It will boost tourism dollars and I think that in this day in age, after post-pandemic, I think that people want to see the big open spaces. They want to go outside and I think that is something we are realizing after the last year,” Sen. Capito said.



So, far tourism is up 40-percent in West Virginia. TIME Magazine also voted West Virginia one of the World’s greatest places.