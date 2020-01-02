Govern Justices appoints new WV DMV Commissioner

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Govern Jim Justice announced on Jan. 2, 2020 a new WV DMV Commissioner. Everett Frazier will be appointed the new Commissioner on Jan. 6, 2020.

“Everett Frazier brings decades of successful experience and leadership to this job. I am confident he will help us to improve the operations and services of the DMV,” Gov. Justice stated in the release.

The release further states that Mr. Frazier has worked a on a variety of roles with the auto industry for more than 30 years. He spent 25 years in management positions. His most recent job was being the Director of Operations at the Thornhill GM Superstore in Logan County.

Mr. Frazier also served as a public member of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy and resigned on Jan. 2, 2020 in order to accept this position.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice for appointing me to a position that presents a real opportunity to make a positive impact on our great state. My goal is to treat everyone who comes through the door of the DMV as a guest,” Mr. Frazier stated in a release.

Mr. Frazer also mentioned that he looks forward to being apart of a team that will maximize the use of technology to make the DMV more efficient and customer friendly.