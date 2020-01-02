Govern Justices appoints new WV DMV Commissioner

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DMV_1533758215812.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Govern Jim Justice announced on Jan. 2, 2020 a new WV DMV Commissioner. Everett Frazier will be appointed the new Commissioner on Jan. 6, 2020.

“Everett Frazier brings decades of successful experience and leadership to this job. I am confident he will help us to improve the operations and services of the DMV,” Gov. Justice stated in the release.

The release further states that Mr. Frazier has worked a on a variety of roles with the auto industry for more than 30 years. He spent 25 years in management positions. His most recent job was being the Director of Operations at the Thornhill GM Superstore in Logan County.

Mr. Frazier also served as a public member of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy and resigned on Jan. 2, 2020 in order to accept this position.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice for appointing me to a position that presents a real opportunity to make a positive impact on our great state. My goal is to treat everyone who comes through the door of the DMV as a guest,” Mr. Frazier stated in a release.

Mr. Frazer also mentioned that he looks forward to being apart of a team that will maximize the use of technology to make the DMV more efficient and customer friendly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses"

Winter weather can lead to the winter blues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather can lead to the winter blues"

Busy day on the slopes for the holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy day on the slopes for the holiday"

Plunging into 2020: Long-standing tradition brings community together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plunging into 2020: Long-standing tradition brings community together"

Raleigh County Humane Society celebrates reaching fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Humane Society celebrates reaching fundraising goal"

Fayette County swears in new prosecutor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County swears in new prosecutor"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News