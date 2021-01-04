Government officials, residents react to NYE party at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — People across the world celebrated the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 last week. While government officials advised people not to have parties because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Greenbrier Resort is coming under fire for still hosting a party.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of crowded NYE party at the resort. State Senator Stephen Baldwin leads the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force. He said the video of the party at The Greenbrier is upsetting because it shows a violation of guidelines.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, he said the hotel has been a regular member of the Greater Greenbrier COVID task force and has been a good partner to the community.

Governor Jim Justice also addressed the concerns about the party Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“The bottom line is just this protocols are in place,” Justice said. “And I will promise you, I will promise you to God above, that The Greenbrier is absolutely following every protocol that you can possibly follow.”

After the video of the party started circulating on social media, 59 News talked with residents, like Shannon Lehman, about their concerns.

“It does raise questions of how that was thought through. If the children can’t be in school and sports, they can’t participate in sports, then what does it say to have a party with over 100 without masks and without social distancing,” Lehman said.

To ensure the safety of both staff and guests during the pandemic, temperature checks are required to enter the property and they are required to wear masks. 59 News reached out to The Greenbrier Resort for a comment and if additional protocols were put in place for the event. We have not heard back yet.