Governor Jim Justice announces Senior Citizen Edition of ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced during his COVID-19 briefing a Senior Citizen Edition of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ WV Vaccine Lottery.

To qualify, senior citizens must be fully vaccinated and choose to receive their booster shot at upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics at senior centers across the state. They will be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid Visa gift card as an additional incentive.

Also, the four senior centers across the state with the highest vaccination rates will win a $100,000 grand prize and receive a visit from Governor Justice and Babydog.

“I’m sure that this time of year that money could really come in handy. We want more and more people across the finish line. We will be hosting clinics all across our state to help get as many people vaccinated and boosted as possible,” Justice said.

Additional information about registration will be available soon.