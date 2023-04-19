Bluefield, WV (WVNS) – A statewide burn ban issued earlier this week by Governor Jim Justice continues.

The proclamation was issued due to the extremely dry and windy conditions that continue to be felt. When you have these conditions in place, you have the perfect recipe for brushfires to spread rapidly.

According to Chad Bailey, the Fire Chief for the Bluefield Fire Department, he said these conditions will last until Mother Nature brings some much-needed rain.

“It takes a good steady couple days of rainfall to get everything damp enough to where it won’t burn. What we deal with is that when we just have some sprinkles or very little rain, just a little bit of breeze out here will dry leaves very quickly. And so, it’s still not a good idea to burn” Bailey said.

Thankfully, showers coming later this week will hopefully help with the dry conditions.