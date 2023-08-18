LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice stopped by the Greenbrier Valley Theatre for a grant ceremony.

All the grants given out went to local arts organizations across Lewisburg and surrounding areas.

Justice is a supporter of the arts and believes it helps continue the growth and development of West Virginia.

“There was a time when the arts and the culture in our state could have been on the chopping block in a big way. We stood steadfast, saying just how important this was to the very fiber of our being,” Justice said.

In all, 18 grants were given out during the ceremony.

Some of the organizations to receive grants included Theatre West Virginia, RiffRaff Arts Collective, and many more.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is also a recipient, and its Producing Artistic Director Matthew Campbell tells 59 News what they’ll use the grant funding for.

“It’s part of our operating funds, both of those grants are. They are put to our yearly operating cost and that’s everything to the building, show production cost, education cost, and a variety of other things,” Campbell said.

The grants will help assist the production and operation of the arts organizations.

Randall Reid-Smith, Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, said giving back to the arts will help assist the next generation.

“The arts define who we are. The three most important things you look for, especially in education, the trifecta is strong academics, strong athletics, and strong arts,” Smith said.