PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice made a huge funding announcement at the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Governor Justice announced $50 million will go toward supporting the West Virginia University Cancer Institute. The money will not only help make cancer treatment and clinical trials more accessible, but further grow innovative cancer research.

The funding will also lead to new approaches in cancer prevention, diagnosis and personalized treatment plans– especially in underserved populations.

Governor Justice hopes this will help push the WVU Cancer Institute to become one of the top cancer centers and further help the people of West Virginia.

“This is a great big first step, but as we go forward, there will have to be more growth and more development- but we’re on our way now,” said Justice. “This is a giant first step.”

One of the biggest goals is for the institute to earn West Virginia’s first National Cancer Institute designation – the highest federal rating a cancer center can achieve.

Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said the funding will ultimately be imperative in strengthening patient care.

“The governor’s commitment and the legislator’s commitment to ensuring that our state has the best cancer care possible is something everyone should be very happy about, and I know that I am very proud about,” said Bowling.

Bowling said overall, the day is a victory for all West Virginians.