Governor Justice announces first round of winners of Vaccination Sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, June 20, 2021, and the Mountain State’s 158th birthday, Governor Jim Justice announced the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog; Save a life, Change a life” vaccination sweepstakes.

The prizes for this sweepstakes include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

People at the announcement ceremony on Sunday were also able to get vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

During the ceremony, which featured guest artists like Mountain Stage Band, Gov. Justice announced the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in the state.

Here are the winners of the “Do it for Babydog; Save a life, Change a life” vaccination sweepstakes:

$1 Million Winner

Karen Foley, Mineral Wells

Truck Winners

Melissa Spivy, Vienna

Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg

College Scholarship Winners

Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane

Elizabeth Ball, Nitro

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Geneva Blake, Washington

Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben

Sabrina Morrison, Huntington

Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg

Shirley Young, Bomont

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

James Browning Sr., Dry Branch

Sharon Cope, Frankford

Andrew Humphreys, Charleston

Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown

Cathy Osborne, Rainelle

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Charles Moats, Philippi

Heather Petry, Scott Depot

Bryan Price, Hurricane

Christy Reger, Nutter Fort

Justin Myers, Hurricane

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Xavier Alston, Fairmont

Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg

Deborah McNew, Princeton

David Shipman, Wheeling

Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Thomas Binns, Elkins

Gerald Boone, Prichard

Carol Burge, Moundsville

Brandon Cork, Wellsburg

Victoria Dennison, Davisville

Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville

Keith Ewing, Hico

Kevin Ford, Charleston

Bonnie Gibson, Princeton

Cathy Harless, Charleston

Edith Harrison, Parkersburg

Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville

Kimberly Jackson, Princeton

Beverly Machir, Nitro

Travis Persinger, Fayetteville

Lana Plymale, Kenova

Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes

Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown

Jeff Sine, Falling Waters

Ronald Smith III, Huntington

Jason Thompson, Mount Hope

Caroline White, Fairmont

Lindsay White, Elkview

Jessica Workman, Crawley

Jaime Young, Wheeling