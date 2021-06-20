Governor Justice announces first round of winners of Vaccination Sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, June 20, 2021, and the Mountain State’s 158th birthday, Governor Jim Justice announced the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog; Save a life, Change a life” vaccination sweepstakes.
The prizes for this sweepstakes include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.
People at the announcement ceremony on Sunday were also able to get vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
During the ceremony, which featured guest artists like Mountain Stage Band, Gov. Justice announced the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in the state.
Here are the winners of the “Do it for Babydog; Save a life, Change a life” vaccination sweepstakes:
$1 Million Winner
Karen Foley, Mineral Wells
Truck Winners
Melissa Spivy, Vienna
Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg
College Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane
Elizabeth Ball, Nitro
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Geneva Blake, Washington
Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben
Sabrina Morrison, Huntington
Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg
Shirley Young, Bomont
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
James Browning Sr., Dry Branch
Sharon Cope, Frankford
Andrew Humphreys, Charleston
Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown
Cathy Osborne, Rainelle
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Charles Moats, Philippi
Heather Petry, Scott Depot
Bryan Price, Hurricane
Christy Reger, Nutter Fort
Justin Myers, Hurricane
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Xavier Alston, Fairmont
Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg
Deborah McNew, Princeton
David Shipman, Wheeling
Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Thomas Binns, Elkins
Gerald Boone, Prichard
Carol Burge, Moundsville
Brandon Cork, Wellsburg
Victoria Dennison, Davisville
Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville
Keith Ewing, Hico
Kevin Ford, Charleston
Bonnie Gibson, Princeton
Cathy Harless, Charleston
Edith Harrison, Parkersburg
Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville
Kimberly Jackson, Princeton
Beverly Machir, Nitro
Travis Persinger, Fayetteville
Lana Plymale, Kenova
Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes
Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown
Jeff Sine, Falling Waters
Ronald Smith III, Huntington
Jason Thompson, Mount Hope
Caroline White, Fairmont
Lindsay White, Elkview
Jessica Workman, Crawley
Jaime Young, Wheeling