Governor Justice awards grants for hazard mitigation

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice awarded millions of dollars in grants to two local communities.

Governor Justice gave grants to help with hazard mitigation to Oak Hill and Hinton on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Hazard Mitigation refers to natural disasters, including earthquakes and severe flooding. The grants are approximately $4.7 million each.

Mayor Jack Scott of Hinton said this will help the city with its sanitation project.

“We’re becoming a tourist area, and our attraction is the rivers and the lakes, so we have to make sure that’s clean, and this will allow us to do that process,” Scott said.

City Manager of Oak Hill, Bill Hannabass told 59 News the funding will greatly benefit Fayette County.

“This is for stormwater mitigation to help with the flooding situation in Minden,” Hannabass said.

Both Scott and Hannabass said they are excited to put this funding to good use for the community.

“I appreciate the governor, HUD, Regional Floor, planning and development council, and everyone that has assisted with this funding. We’re ready to go to work and we’re ready to make a difference,” said Hannabass.