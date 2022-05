CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)–Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia state flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately. Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

The Governor’s proclamation will be formally signed on May 25, 2022