GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R) joined 59News at 5 on Monday, September 26, 2022, for a live interview on his thoughts on Amendment 2 ahead of the midterm elections.
Click on the video to watch a replay of what the governor had to say.
by: Izzy Post
Posted:
Updated:
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R) joined 59News at 5 on Monday, September 26, 2022, for a live interview on his thoughts on Amendment 2 ahead of the midterm elections.
Click on the video to watch a replay of what the governor had to say.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now