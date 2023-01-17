CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R- WV) tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

According to a release from his office, the governor started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Gov. Justice took a COVID test and the results came back positive.

The Governor is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the release, and experiencing mild symptoms. He is isolating at his home and being treated by several physicians.

The Governor previously tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2022.