Graduating seniors at GEHS shown support through social media

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, one group on social media is trying to bring some happiness to local seniors. A Facebook group called, ‘Adopt A GEHS Spartan Graduating Senior “Class of 2021,”‘ began this month as a way to show support for our seniors.

Parents can post a picture of their student in the group with a description. You can then comment under that picture to adopt the student.

Ideas to show your support for their challenging school year include sending a graduation card, a gift, or whatever you feel that student might want or need.