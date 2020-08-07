Graham G-Men prepare for season in spring

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football in Virginia was moved to the spring. In July, the Virginia High School League announced football will not be played in the fall.

Head Coach of the Graham G-Men, Tony Palmer, said they lost time last spring to practice, so they are taking advantage of what they can to prepare for the upcoming season.

“Basically, from the last part of January all the way until June, we haven’t really been able to do anything, so basically what’s happening now with us getting this time back in the spring, we are just replacing the time that was lost to prepare for the season,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the committee will be meeting later this month to decide the official start date for the spring season.