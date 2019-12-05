Graham invites community out to send off football team

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Graham G-Men are preparing to play in the State Semifinal game against Appomattox County High School. While the team is gearing up for Saturday’s Game, the school is preparing a special send off for the G-Men.

Athletic Director Matt Dixon said they want all Graham fans to come to the school and wish good luck to the team on Saturday.

“Charter buses will arrive about 6:30 a.m. and they are slated to leave about 7 a.m. So if folks want to get out here at the high school at the new gym area we will send them off and charter them off to Appomattox for the 2 o’clock kick off. So if the public wants to come out and send them off that would be great,” Dixon said.

Dixon reminds fans to come dressed in their best G-Men gear. Graham will battle the Appomattox Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.