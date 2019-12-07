Graham preparing for their match up against Appomattox on Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Graham G-Men are preparing for their battle on the field against Appomattox Saturday afternoon. After winning the Region 2D Championship last weekend against Central they are now heading back to the semi finals.

Head Coach Tony Palmer said they have been in playoff mode since week 8 and are ready for a physical battle on both sides of the ball.

“I think that we have to impose our will offensively and defensively. I think we need to be a more physical team and that is what we are going for,” Palmer said.

Graham will play Appomattox Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Appomattox County High School. Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Longtime Tazewell County public servant honored in special ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime Tazewell County public servant honored in special ceremony"

Tazewell County School Board honors James Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County School Board honors James Jones"

Lewisburg hosting annual holiday parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg hosting annual holiday parade"

McDowell County preparing for Christmas parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County preparing for Christmas parade"

Princeton Police selling K9 Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Police selling K9 Heroes"

Local woman pushes for new aquatic center after AquaTherapy helps her disability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local woman pushes for new aquatic center after AquaTherapy helps her disability"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News