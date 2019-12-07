Graham preparing for their match up against Appomattox on Saturday

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Graham G-Men are preparing for their battle on the field against Appomattox Saturday afternoon. After winning the Region 2D Championship last weekend against Central they are now heading back to the semi finals.

Head Coach Tony Palmer said they have been in playoff mode since week 8 and are ready for a physical battle on both sides of the ball.

“I think that we have to impose our will offensively and defensively. I think we need to be a more physical team and that is what we are going for,” Palmer said.

Graham will play Appomattox Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Appomattox County High School. Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.