Granada Theater shows classic movies in a nostalgic setting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The recently reopened Granada Theater brought a sense of nostalgia back to the area.

Located in downtown Bluefield, the theater opened in mid-August. Since then, the screen displayed all sorts of movies and as many walk through the refurbished doors with a sense of sentimentality, the theater wanted to add to that by showing classing movies, such as Singing in the Rain or the Wizard of Oz.

“Absolutely, there is a great amount of nostalgia here and a lot of people are coming in the door remember coming to it years ago. When it was a movie theater and they have memories of going on first dates here and that is wonderful and a lot of people even remember the movies they saw here,” said Nichole Thompson, the house manager, and programming director.

The theater shows a wide variety of movies every Thursday through Sunday. You can see a schedule of movies and buy tickets on their website.

