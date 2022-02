BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The Granada Theater in Bluefield is showcasing movies that celebrate Black History Month this weekend.

Saturday, February 5, 2022, the theater is hosting a showing of Space Jam starring Michael Jordan at 11a.m.

And Saturday night at 7 p.m., patrons can watch the 1967 classic In the Heat of the Night, starring the late Sidney Poitier.

Tickets for all showings are available at bluefieldgranada.com