Grandfamilies education program returning to Raleigh County this spring

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization is hoping to help those grandparents who are raising their grand children. The United Way of Southern West Virginia is bringing back the Healthy Grandfamilies Educational Program this spring. Healthy Grandfamilies is a free program that provides information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren.

Community Impact Director Christina Cowley said this is a great way for grandparents to meet others in the same situation.

“We offer a 10 week program for these parents, grandparents, caregivers to come together not only to meet each other and know that they are not alone in this fight, but also to give them information about things that they might not know about,” Cowley said.

Cowley said the Spring Grandfamilies Educational Program begins March 10, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. She also said child care will be provided for families who have young children.

