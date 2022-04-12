LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A new program is coming to Greenbrier County Schools called “grandfamilies.”



This program aims to educate and support grandparents who raise their grandchildren. The program all began at the West Virginia University and Institute and slowly progressed all across the state. Classes include Communication, Nutrition, Parenting in the 21st Century, Family Relations and much more.



Lead Nurse of Greenbrier County Schools says this is a great support system for grandparents and kin who find themselves in similar situations.

“It’s so good to see that support element as they talk with one another about what they’ve been through and encourage each other,” said lead nurse Paula McCoy. “To keep fighting the good fight.”



Classes will start on May 3, 2022, and go through June 21, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. They will be held on Tuesday nights at the West Virginia University building at the fairgrounds.