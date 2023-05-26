BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Every year Grandview Memory Gardens pays respects to our fallen heroes by placing flags on their final resting places.

This year, members from Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers with Natural Gas company helped put a flag on the grave of every veteran.

Jeannie Short, a family service counselor with Grandview Memory Gardens, said each flag serves as a symbol for those who served our country.

“It’s definitely a symbol of freedom and a symbol of respect,” said Short. “Today is about honoring them and everything they deserve for protecting our country.”

Grandview also served free food to the volunteers and families as they honored their loved ones.