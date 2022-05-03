BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A topic of discussion at the Raleigh County Commission meeting on May 3, 2022, phase one of the Grandview Sewer System study. The discussion involved the cost, project timeline, funding ideas, and showed the proposed layout for the sanitary sewer system.

It is a highly needed project in Grandview where many residents experience sewer problems.

Myron Amick from La Gates Company told 59News about the next steps to get this project going.

“We’ll submit the study to the West Virginia Infrastructure Council for approval,” Amick said. “They have to approve all your funding scenarios and that sort of thing.”

He said a lot of residents in Grandview have sewer problems due to shallow bedrock in that area.