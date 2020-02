MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Great Greenbrier River Race is a couple months away, but registration already started.

The Great Greenbrier River Race starts in Marlinton with a three mile run, a four mile river trip, and ends with a 10 mile bike ride. For the river trip, people can kayak, canoe, or even paddleboard.

The race will take place on April 25, 2020. To sign up, click here.