Greater Beckley Christian School hosts SonShine Festival

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Everyone needs a little sunshine as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees at Greater Beckley Christian School understand this and brought sunshine to their students on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

They hosted their first-ever SonShine Summer Festival. Students had the opportunity to enjoy free food, play some games, and even pet a goat at the petting zoo.

Rebekah Graham is a teacher at Greater Beckley Christian School.

“We kind of lost a lot of school spirit over the past year and we lost our fall festival which we’ve done for years so this is like bringing everyone back together before the new school year starts,” Graham said.



Graham believes this will help their students ease back into the upcoming school year. On Saturday at 9 p.m., they showed an outdoor movie at the school.