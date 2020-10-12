Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce holds Candidate Debates

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first of a series of three Candidate Debates in Greenbrier County was held on October 12, 2020.

The event is organized by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Ashley Vickers told 59News this is a chance for community members to get informed about issues that may impact them.

“It is important that our citizens know what will affect them,” Vickers said. “What’s going on the community. A lot of them don’t know and if they’re going to be voting for somebody, they need to know why they are and that’s what we’re providing with this forum.”

The event will be held virtually. The debate on Monday night was for county commissioners. Tuesday night’s debate is between candidates for House of Delegates and starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night’s debate is between candidates for Senate and begins at 6:00 p.m.

Find the video for the debates here.