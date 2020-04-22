Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force to hold phone conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Leaders in Greenbrier County are trying to find other ways to support businesses in the county.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin, the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, and other organizations will host a phone meeting Thursday, April 23, 2020. They will discuss the challenges and resources available regarding health, government, non-profit, and small businesses.

Other participants include the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, Greenbrier County CVB, Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee, and the Greenbrier County Economic Development Corporation.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. To participate, call 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 359-693-6670#.