Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee asks for future volunteers

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A press conference was held at the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds Tuesday morning to call forward volunteers for the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee.

While volunteers are not immediately needed, the goal of the meeting was to let people know, should volunteers be necessary in the future. Director of the GGLTRC, Kayla McCoy, said volunteers need to be between the ages of 18-60, but people can volunteer at age 15-17 with parental consent.

“This is about building a framework in the event we need it,” said McCoy. “This is not a call to arms for people to spontaneously deploy to different sites and show up and say how can I help. We just want to lay this groundwork and make sure that if the time comes and we need it, we have it.”

McCoy said their goal is to have about 50 volunteers on hand.

There are several requirements you must meet before you can volunteer, such as being asymptomatic, not traveling to any hot spot listed by the CDC, and you cannot have exposure to sick people. The hot spots listed by the CDC include Washington State, New York, and California.

Volunteers must also receive a background check, provide their date of birth, drivers license, and proof of auto insurance. They must also sign a release of liability as well as confidentiality documents.

Volunteers will be stepping in if school personnel are asked not to work at all. Volunteers will needed to help assemble and distribute bagged lunches, and possibly assist with other feeding programs, like Senior Centers.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email your contact information to volunteer@ggltrc.org. McCoy said calls to the office and Facebook Messages will not be returned due to being short staffed at this time.