BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The award-winning Southern gospel trio Greater Vision is offering a free performance to the Beckley community on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Beckley First Baptist Church.

The group’s well-known Christian gospel numbers include “He’s Still Waiting by the Well” and “My Name is Lazarus.” Greater Vision has performed at Gaither Studios and is celebrated by gospel music fans.

Pat Earehart, who has booked other groups to perform at Beckley First Baptist in the past, said on Monday, February 13, 2023, that it has become cost-prohibitive for community churches to pay larger groups like Greater Vision.

“One night, I simply said, ‘Lord, if you want me to do another one of these, you’re going to have to give it to me, because I can’t afford what we’re finding,'” said Earehart. “And two days later the phone rang, and I was given this concert.

“So, it’s simply one that the Lord wants our people and the people of this community to be here for, to enjoy.”

Concertgoers may make a donation to Greater Vision at the end of the concert, she added.

The free Greater Vision concert begins at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Parking is available behind the church and on the street.