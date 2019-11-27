Greenbrier Valley Airport will receive $2,300,000 for improvements

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS)– Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $4,600,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for airport runway construction and rehabilitation in West Virginia.

“In West Virginia, our airports help drive our economy and boost our tourism industry. Ensuring they receive the resources they need is crucial and this funding will help airports in West Virginia make the needed improvements and repairs so they can continue to operate,” Sen. Manchin stated in a release.

“I’ve talked with DOT directly about the importance of focusing funding on a smaller, more rural airports because of the impact they have in communities across the nation,” Sen. Capito stated.

The Greenbrier Valley airport is one of the airports that was selected to receive funding. It will receive $2,300,000. Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive the remaining $2,300,000.