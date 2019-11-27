Greenbrier Valley Airport will receive $2,300,000 for improvements

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS)– Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $4,600,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for airport runway construction and rehabilitation in West Virginia.

“In West Virginia, our airports help drive our economy and boost our tourism industry. Ensuring they receive the resources they need is crucial and this funding will help airports in West Virginia make the needed improvements and repairs so they can continue to operate,” Sen. Manchin stated in a release.

“I’ve talked with DOT directly about the importance of focusing funding on a smaller, more rural airports because of the impact they have in communities across the nation,” Sen. Capito stated.

The Greenbrier Valley airport is one of the airports that was selected to receive funding. It will receive $2,300,000. Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive the remaining $2,300,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East"

New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal"

Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators"

Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market"

Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News