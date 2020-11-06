Greenbrier and Monroe County Health Departments partner for COVID-19 testing

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 6, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the daily percent positive for COVID-19 passed three percent.

The Monroe County Health Department, the Greenbrier County Health Department, and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine partnered for a testing event in Alderson. Director of Community Engagement and Outreach for WVSOM, Julian Levine, said they chose the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department for their location since it is easily accessible for people in both Monroe and Greenbrier counties.

“As all the Health Departments will tell you, we need testing and we need tracing and we need treatment,” Levine said. “If we can do a lot more of the first two, we can do less of the third.

Levine added the process of getting tested for COVID-19 is simple. When you arrive, you fill out a form and hand that, along with your ID, to one of the administrators for approval. After approval, you can get tested for COVID-19. Levine said they use a less invasive test that swabs the inside of your nose.

“Of course, anyone who gets a positive test, really anywhere where they get tested, should receive a call letting them, know either from the health department or from their medical provider,” Levine said.

Levine added new testing locations are being announced regularly through the West Virginia DHHR.