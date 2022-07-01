WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its 10th anniversary by once again playing host to a number of the biggest names in tennis this fall.

Genie Bouchard, Jack Sock, Leylah Fernandez and Sam Querrey make up the four-player field, which will take to the court at Center Court at Creekside Stadium on September 24. A women`s singles match, men`s singles match and a mixed doubles match make up the action at this unique, intimate event, hosted by Champions Series Tennis.

“We started this event in 2012, hoping to bring tennis back as a showcase sport at The Greenbrier, and we`ve had some of the top players to ever play the sport play on our courts. It`s extremely exciting to know we`ve kept this event going for a decade and continue to bring an entertaining product to tennis enthusiasts from around the area.” Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier

The action begins with men`s singles at 2 p.m., pitting Sock against Querrey. The two have met only once before, with Sock coming out on top in Houston in 2015. That exciting men`s match will be followed by a women`s showcase, with Fernandez and Bouchard going head-to-head at approximately 3 p.m. The final match of the day, scheduled to begin around 4 p.m., is a mixed doubles match featuring Bouchard and Querrey teaming up against Fernandez and Sock.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Greenbrier.com/TennisClassic. Courtside seats are $100, Lower Level seats $75, Upper Level seats $35 and children 12-and-under are $10. VIP experiences including opportunities to play with the pros, a player party and a backstage experience are also available to enhance your visit to The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. They can be purchased at www.championsseriestennis.com.