White Sulphur Springs, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier Clinic hosted a health fair at The Greenbrier.

Employees at The Greenbrier were given the chance to learn more about the clinic and what it provides. On-site were numerous medical experts, including a nutritionist and a blood pressure specialist.

The goal of the health fair is to educate the employees about services provided to them while working at The Greenbrier.

Evan Glover, Clinic Administrator for Greenbrier Clinic, hopes the fair will allow more employees to learn about the clinics benefits.

“Many people are busy in their day-to-day and really want to understand the options available to them. I think learning more about the convenience, the affordability, and just the ease of access is appealing to our team members,” Glover said.

Glover said this was the first health fair he helped put on, but he hopes to host more like this in the future.