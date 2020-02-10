Greenbrier Clinic offers discounted Cardiac Calcium Scoring for month of February

Closings
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Clinic is offering Cardiac Calcium Scoring at a discounted rate for the month of February.

In recognition of National Heart Health Month, doctors at The Greenbrier Clinic are promoting Cardiac Calcium Scoring for men and women with more than a $400 savings. This tool can be lifesaving in determining a patients heart health.

Lois Hanna PAC, a Physician Assistant at The Greenbrier Clinic, said the test is completed by a C-T machine which measures the amount of plaque in your coronary arteries.

“It’s basically those patients who may have some family history, may have a little bit of cholesterol problems, some hypertension,” Hanna said. “Those might be patients we would like to see what their score is.”

The test is available at the Greenbrier Clinic for $99. People must pay in cash only and the test is not billable to insurance.

To make an appointment to get your Cardiac Calcium Scoring, call The Greenbrier Clinic at 304-563-4870 ext. 253.

