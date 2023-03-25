GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Two local high schools are getting a revamp on their outdoor facilities.

Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West high schools will both be installing new turf fields and tracks this summer.

Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools Jeff Bryant says construction on the three million dollar project will start in March, and be ready for fall sports teams to start practice in August.

“Our track programs are growing, therefore the students and our coaches necessitate and deserve better conditions where they can host meets. So not only is this a turf project, but it’s a track project as well,” said Superintendent Bryant.

Greenbrier East has been using the same turf field and track for seventeen years and Bryant says the upgrade is long overdue.

For Greenbrier West it will be their first turf field in school history.