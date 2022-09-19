GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County will receive a massive overhaul to its broadband systems, Governor Justice announced Friday, September 16.

The project, totaling over $17 million, will provide fiber internet to nearly every inch of the county. More than 175 miles of fiber cable will reach more than 5,000 houses in Greenbrier County.

The county has been trying to attract new businesses for years, and the President of the county commission Lowell Rose said the lack of broadband infrastructure was holding back the county’s growth.

“Nowadays, the first thing out of their mouth is ‘Do you have broadband?” said Rose. “The first thing you say is, ‘No, we don’t have it yet.’ Then they say ‘thank you,’ they hang up the phone and they go somewhere else.”

Senator Stephen Baldwin represents Greenbrier and four other counties in the state senate. He said bringing in broadband infrastructure will make the area a much more desirable place for young professionals to come work.

“Have you seen the ‘Help Wanted’ signs everywhere? I mean everybody is looking for help right now and the problem is we don’t have enough people. And I think this is a positive way to have more people,” Baldwin told 59News. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to live and work here in the beautiful Greenbrier Valley?”

Similar projects in neighboring Summers and Monroe counties also received the green light. Monroe County received more than 2 million dollars, and Summers County received nearly five million.

Commissioner Rose added the search for materials has already begun, and they are hoping to begin installing the fiber in the next year.