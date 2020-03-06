Greenbrier Community School one step closer to moving into its new home

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Community School is in its 20th year of educating students in Lewisburg. After years of renting buildings, they will soon have a permanent place to call home in the former Bolling Community Center.

Head of Greenbrier Community School, Rece Nester, said everyone is excited to start a new chapter in the building.

“This has been a school educating students in this city, in this valley, since 1869, this property has,” Nester said. “So, for us to have the opportunity to restore it and educate a new generation of students is an absolute honor.”

Now, the building is undergoing construction so it can be ready when the next school year rolls around.

The restoration process began on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and in just two days ,construction workers removed all of the windows in the building.

Nester said the plan is to have teachers able to move into their classrooms at the end of July. Not only are the adults in the community involved in this project, but the students can voice their opinions as well.

“So, we are having conversations with them about playgrounds and what they want to see on the playgrounds so they’re very much a part of this too,” Nester said.

But Nestor said that is not all they have in store for the building.

“We’re also working with the Greenbrier Historic Society and we will putting in a permanent and historic exhibit if the school from its inception in 1869 up until now,” Nester said.

This exhibit will be open to the public and will give students the chance to learn about the history of their new school.